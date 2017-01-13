Lake Shore Systems discusses future of Ontonagon facilities
Ontonagon - Jessica Frost, CEO of Lake Shore Systems, owners of the Ontonagon shipyard, had praise Thursday for the Ontonagon facility and especially the access to water testing which it provides. Frost was in Ontonagon at the request of the Ontonagon Downtown Development Authority to present a company overview and its expectations for 2017.
