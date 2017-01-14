County board approves UP panel appointments
Three appointments to Upper Peninsula agencies were approved at Wednesday's reorganizational meeting of the Gogebic County Board of Commissioners. Joe Bonovetz, of Bessemer , who stepped down as chairman of the county board earlier in the meeting, was named to all three appointments.
