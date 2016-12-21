Pelkola retires from Ontonagon board after 23 years
Ontonagon - The Ontonagon County Board Tuesday paid tribute to its longest serving member John Pelkola. Pelkola, who served 23 years on the board, many of those as its chairman, was defeated in the November election by one vote.
