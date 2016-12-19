Ontonagon man pleads to Depot Park drug case

Bessemer - An Ontonagon man pleaded guilty to two drug charges in Gogebic County Circuit Court Friday for his role in several Depot Park drug deals. Justin Michael Olexa, 22, pleaded guilty to delivery of heroin and cocaine charges as part of a plea agreement that will have 10 other counts - a second delivery of heroin charge, two conspiracy to deliver heroin charges and a conspiracy to deliver cocaine charge, three delivery of a controlled substance on school or library property charges, and three delivery/possession of a controlled substance in a park charges - against him dismissed at sentencing.

