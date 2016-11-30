Ontonagon woman gets prison for drug charges

Bessemer - An Ontonagon woman was sentenced to two years in prison on drug charges Tuesday in Gogebic County Circuit Court. Alyssa Lou Pollard, 25, was sentenced to a minimum of two years in prison for each of the two charges - one count of delivering cocaine and one count of delivery of a controlled substance on school or library property - however, the two sentences will be served at the same time.

