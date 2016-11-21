Johanson resigns from Ontonagon schoo...

Johanson resigns from Ontonagon school board

Nov 21, 2016 Read more: Daily Globe

Ontonagon - Bruce Johanson, Vice Chairman of the Ontonagon Area Board of Education, handed a letter to Board President Dean Juntunen, Monday and left the regular scheduled meeting. In the letter, Johanson said that as a result of the recent election, "I see no point in remaining as a member of the Board of Education."

Ontonagon, MI

