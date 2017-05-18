Idaho State prep baseball roundup: Bo...

Idaho State prep baseball roundup: Bonners Ferry reaches 3A title game - Fri, 19 May 2017 PST

Brady Bateman allowed one earned run and four hits with five strikeouts in a complete game and Bonners Ferry advanced to the Idaho State 3A title game with a 5-3 win over Payette on Friday at Treasure Valley CC in Ontario, Oregon. Nick Saban was 2 for 3 with a double.

