Idaho State prep baseball roundup: Bonners Ferry reaches 3A title game - Fri, 19 May 2017 PST
Brady Bateman allowed one earned run and four hits with five strikeouts in a complete game and Bonners Ferry advanced to the Idaho State 3A title game with a 5-3 win over Payette on Friday at Treasure Valley CC in Ontario, Oregon. Nick Saban was 2 for 3 with a double.
