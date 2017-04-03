Psychiatric board drops lawsuit against Oregon newspaper
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown ordered a state agency Tuesday to drop its lawsuit against a newspaper that sought public records about a man charged in the kidnapping and killing of his ex-wife. The records pertain to Anthony Montwheeler, who was discharged from the state mental hospital in December after telling the Oregon Psychiatric Security Review Board that he faked mental illness for 20 years to stay out of prison following the 1996 kidnapping of his first wife and son.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Larry James Smith
|Mar 25
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas...
|Dec '16
|BTU
|1
|Any support groups in Ontario Oregon for Measur... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Grandmab
|1
|Snake River Prision Ontario Oregon (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Grandmab
|1
|East Oregon Marijuana (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|GodFlow
|1
|Officer's teenage daughter accidentally shot (Apr '10)
|Jan '15
|linda simon
|3
|Snowmobile trail (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Crote
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC