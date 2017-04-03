Psychiatric board drops lawsuit again...

Psychiatric board drops lawsuit against Oregon newspaper

19 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown ordered a state agency Tuesday to drop its lawsuit against a newspaper that sought public records about a man charged in the kidnapping and killing of his ex-wife. The records pertain to Anthony Montwheeler, who was discharged from the state mental hospital in December after telling the Oregon Psychiatric Security Review Board that he faked mental illness for 20 years to stay out of prison following the 1996 kidnapping of his first wife and son.

