Oregon lawmakers consider banning "fracking" by oil and gas drillers
The Oregon House passed a bill Tuesday that would place a 10-year ban on fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, by those drilling for oil or natural gas in the state. The bill is symbolic at this point, as no one is actually using the controversial technique in Oregon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Larry James Smith
|Mar '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas...
|Dec '16
|BTU
|1
|Any support groups in Ontario Oregon for Measur... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Grandmab
|1
|Snake River Prision Ontario Oregon (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Grandmab
|1
|East Oregon Marijuana (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|GodFlow
|1
|Officer's teenage daughter accidentally shot (Apr '10)
|Jan '15
|linda simon
|3
|Snowmobile trail (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Crote
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC