Oregon lawmakers consider banning "fracking" by oil and gas drillers

1 hr ago Read more: OregonLive.com

The Oregon House passed a bill Tuesday that would place a 10-year ban on fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, by those drilling for oil or natural gas in the state. The bill is symbolic at this point, as no one is actually using the controversial technique in Oregon.

