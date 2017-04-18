Malheur County economic development bill moves out of committee
A bill to issue $10 million in lottery bonds to fund economic and workforce development projects in Malheur County passed out of committee Monday. It heads next to Ways and Means, the Oregon Legislature's bicameral budget-writing committee, where it will face more vetting.
