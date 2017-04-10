Chasing retirement, newsman-rancher takes on state and wins
Les Zaitz has been living and working at a ranch near John Day in eastern Oregon for more than a decade - not exactly where most would expect to find one of the state's top investigative journalists. The 61-year-old is a former reporter and editor for The Oregonian who favors jeans and boots as daily attire and a cowboy hat when not in the office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Larry James Smith
|Mar 25
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas...
|Dec '16
|BTU
|1
|Any support groups in Ontario Oregon for Measur... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Grandmab
|1
|Snake River Prision Ontario Oregon (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Grandmab
|1
|East Oregon Marijuana (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|GodFlow
|1
|Officer's teenage daughter accidentally shot (Apr '10)
|Jan '15
|linda simon
|3
|Snowmobile trail (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Crote
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC