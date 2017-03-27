He wasn't insane, he says -- he faked...

He wasn't insane, he says -- he faked it to avoid prison

Read more: OregonLive.com

After feigning insanity for years to stay out of a prison cell, Tony Montwheeler finally confessed his scheme. Now, no longer judged mentally ill, he would walk free from the Oregon State Hospital even though officials were told he was dangerous.

