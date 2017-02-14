Oregon police arrest Idaho homicide s...

Oregon police arrest Idaho homicide suspect after chase

Monday Feb 6 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Oregon State Police arrested two people out of Twin Falls, Idaho, after a high-speed chase that reached speeds of 100 mph Saturday evening. Over the weekend officers received an attempt to locate call for a man who had warrants for his arrest for homicide and unlawful possession of a firearm.

