Oregon police arrest Idaho homicide suspect after chase
Oregon State Police arrested two people out of Twin Falls, Idaho, after a high-speed chase that reached speeds of 100 mph Saturday evening. Over the weekend officers received an attempt to locate call for a man who had warrants for his arrest for homicide and unlawful possession of a firearm.
