Crapo aide: 95% of calls against DeVos

U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch were mum when asked by the press about the calls they'd received re: controversial Education nominee -- and now Education Secretary -- Betsy DeVos. But about a week ago, Bryan Ricker, regional director for Crapo told the Argus Observer that 95% of the calls were against the DeVos nomination: "We are getting a lot of calls about the cabinet picks," Ricker said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.