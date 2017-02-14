Crapo aide: 95% of calls against DeVos
U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch were mum when asked by the press about the calls they'd received re: controversial Education nominee -- and now Education Secretary -- Betsy DeVos. But about a week ago, Bryan Ricker, regional director for Crapo told the Argus Observer that 95% of the calls were against the DeVos nomination: "We are getting a lot of calls about the cabinet picks," Ricker said.
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas...
|Dec '16
|BTU
|1
|Any support groups in Ontario Oregon for Measur... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Grandmab
|1
|Snake River Prision Ontario Oregon (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Grandmab
|1
|East Oregon Marijuana (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|GodFlow
|1
|Officer's teenage daughter accidentally shot (Apr '10)
|Jan '15
|linda simon
|3
|Snowmobile trail (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Crote
|1
|jerry taggon (Mar '12)
|Jan '15
|maggie
|3
