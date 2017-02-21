Bill seeks to boost Malheur County ec...

Bill seeks to boost Malheur County economy

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Portland Tribune

It may illustrate the tough competition the border county faces with southwestern Idaho, a problem that two legislators are trying to address with a proposed economic development region. Heavy snow hit the southeastern region of Oregon hard earlier this winter, resulting in the collapse of key buildings, including storage sheds for one of the area's signature crops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas... Dec '16 BTU 1
Any support groups in Ontario Oregon for Measur... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Grandmab 1
Snake River Prision Ontario Oregon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Grandmab 1
East Oregon Marijuana (Dec '15) Dec '15 GodFlow 1
News Officer's teenage daughter accidentally shot (Apr '10) Jan '15 linda simon 3
Snowmobile trail (Jan '15) Jan '15 Crote 1
jerry taggon (Mar '12) Jan '15 maggie 3
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Ontario Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ontario Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
 

Ontario, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,647 • Total comments across all topics: 279,126,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC