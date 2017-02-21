Bill seeks to boost Malheur County economy
It may illustrate the tough competition the border county faces with southwestern Idaho, a problem that two legislators are trying to address with a proposed economic development region. Heavy snow hit the southeastern region of Oregon hard earlier this winter, resulting in the collapse of key buildings, including storage sheds for one of the area's signature crops.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas...
|Dec '16
|BTU
|1
|Any support groups in Ontario Oregon for Measur... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Grandmab
|1
|Snake River Prision Ontario Oregon (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Grandmab
|1
|East Oregon Marijuana (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|GodFlow
|1
|Officer's teenage daughter accidentally shot (Apr '10)
|Jan '15
|linda simon
|3
|Snowmobile trail (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Crote
|1
|jerry taggon (Mar '12)
|Jan '15
|maggie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC