Woman who died in alleged abduction identified as suspect's wife

Authorities say criminal charges are pending against an Idaho man who reportedly stabbed a woman in Ontario, Oregon, drove her away from the scene in a pickup and crashed head-on into an SUV along Oregon 201. The woman and the SUV driver were pronounced dead at the scene.

