Reported kidnapping, police chase end...

Reported kidnapping, police chase ends in crash killing abductee, another driver

7 hrs ago

The crash killed the woman and the SUV driver. Two people were killed and two others injured in eastern Oregon Monday when police say a pickup with a suspected abducted woman crashed head-on into an SUV along Oregon 201 killing her and the SUV driver.

