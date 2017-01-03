Reported kidnapping, police chase ends in crash killing abductee, another driver
The crash killed the woman and the SUV driver. Two people were killed and two others injured in eastern Oregon Monday when police say a pickup with a suspected abducted woman crashed head-on into an SUV along Oregon 201 killing her and the SUV driver.
