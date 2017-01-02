Ontario's cap and trade plan to limit pollution businesses can...
Ontarians will start paying for the Liberal government's ambitious cap-and-trade program almost immediately after it comes into effect Jan. 1 with higher prices for gasoline and natural gas. The plan, which is aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 15 per cent below 1990 levels within four years, will drive the price of gasoline up 4.3 cents per litre and increase the cost of home heating by up to $6.70 a month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MRO-Esource.com.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas...
|Dec 29
|BTU
|1
|Any support groups in Ontario Oregon for Measur...
|Jul '16
|Grandmab
|1
|Snake River Prision Ontario Oregon
|Jul '16
|Grandmab
|1
|East Oregon Marijuana (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|GodFlow
|1
|Officer's teenage daughter accidentally shot (Apr '10)
|Jan '15
|linda simon
|3
|Snowmobile trail (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Crote
|1
|jerry taggon (Mar '12)
|Jan '15
|maggie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC