Heavy snow starts to damage roofs in Oregon
In Bend, city warnings that heavy, accumulating snow threatened roofs turned into reality Wednesday when one building collapsed and one was seriously damaged, t he Bulletin reported Bend firefighters responded to a report of a collapsed building Wednesday evening near the Old Mill District. The roof of the building appeared to have collapsed under the weight of 2 feet of snow.
