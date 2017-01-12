Alleged Kidnapping Ends in Double Tra...

Alleged Kidnapping Ends in Double Tragedy on Eastern Oregon Highway

Monday Jan 9

Oregon State Police are investigating an incident that began with an alleged kidnapping at an Ontario, Ore. convenience store and ended in tragedy when two people were killed in a head-on, two-vehicle crash on Oregon Highway 201.

