Alleged Kidnapping Ends in Double Tragedy on Eastern Oregon Highway
Oregon State Police are investigating an incident that began with an alleged kidnapping at an Ontario, Ore. convenience store and ended in tragedy when two people were killed in a head-on, two-vehicle crash on Oregon Highway 201.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas...
|Dec 29
|BTU
|1
|Any support groups in Ontario Oregon for Measur...
|Jul '16
|Grandmab
|1
|Snake River Prision Ontario Oregon
|Jul '16
|Grandmab
|1
|East Oregon Marijuana (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|GodFlow
|1
|Officer's teenage daughter accidentally shot (Apr '10)
|Jan '15
|linda simon
|3
|Snowmobile trail (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Crote
|1
|jerry taggon (Mar '12)
|Jan '15
|maggie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC