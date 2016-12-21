Snake River prison inmate charged in fellow inmate's death, court records show
A Snake River Correctional Institution inmate found dead in his cell in February is believed to have been killed by another inmate, court records show. Michael S. Lay, 37, is accused of aggravated murder for the Feb. 25 death of 22-year-old Michael Anthony Teves at the Ontario-based prison, according to an indictment filed Friday in Malheur County Circuit Court.
