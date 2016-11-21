Rooms, Campsites Going Fast Under Pat...

Rooms, Campsites Going Fast Under Path Of 2017 Total Solar Eclipse

Nov 21, 2016

Many Oregon motels are sold out and reservable campsites are going fast for an event that doesn't happen until the second half of next year. If you don't want to miss a total solar eclipse , mark August 21, 2017 on your calendar.

