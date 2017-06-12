From The Recorder archives
At their meeting Tuesday, the aldermen unanimously passed a resolution sponsored by First Ward Alderman, Armand Giovanni , that calls for county OTB profits to be divided according to population among Amsterdam and the county's ten towns. OTB profits from the 14-county Capital District region currently are distributed to each county on the basis of population and OTB earnings.
