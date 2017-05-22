Woman sentenced in Caroga burglary

Two of six suspects of an alleged burglary ring that cleaned out a town of Caroga camp last year pleaded guilty last week in Fulton County Court. Stacy L. Rhodes, 40, of 3 West Broadway, Oneonta, Otsego County, pleaded guilty May 15 before Judge Louise K. Sira to third-degree burglary, as a second felony offender.

