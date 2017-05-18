Two area students present research an...

Two area students present research and creative projects

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

Nearly 140 SUNY Oneonta students presented original research and creative projects at the college's 2017 Student Research and Creative Activity Day on April 12. Sarah Newtown of DePeyster; Newtown worked with Jeffrey Heilveil of the Department of Biology on a project titled “Distribution of Meiofauna in Oneonta Creek, Oneonta, NY.” Eric Hanss of Potsdam; Hanss worked with Willard Harman of the Department of Biology on a project titled “Development Of A Lake Management Plan For Crooked, Song, And Tully Lakes.” Thousands of readers like you have made Northern New York Newspapers the number one ranked website* for local news and sports coverage in the north country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oneonta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Yonkers YMCA Director Probed For Misuse Of Funds (Mar '08) Apr '17 Moose 7
News New Rochelle Motorist Had BAC Nearly Triple Leg... Mar '17 33stenbrian 1
News Baby girl born in car amid Thanksgiving traffic... Mar '17 A Man Named Lemcheck 19
News Oneonta woman accused of card thefts (Feb '07) Mar '17 Kate 55
Mary Wells Feb '17 wouldbang 1
Review: Dragons Garage (Oct '13) Feb '17 Definitely not Ro... 13
News NYC settles case of off-duty officer's shooting... Jan '17 333stenbrian 1
See all Oneonta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oneonta Forum Now

Oneonta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oneonta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Oneonta, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,235 • Total comments across all topics: 281,102,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC