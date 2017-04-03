Past champions reflect on River Rat Race, 54th event to come this weekend New Video
The Oneonta, N.Y., residents are past champions of the annual Athol-Orange River Rat Race and plan to return for the event's 54th installment this weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Recorder.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oneonta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yonkers YMCA Director Probed For Misuse Of Funds (Mar '08)
|7 hr
|Moose
|7
|New Rochelle Motorist Had BAC Nearly Triple Leg...
|Mar 29
|33stenbrian
|1
|Baby girl born in car amid Thanksgiving traffic...
|Mar 25
|A Man Named Lemcheck
|19
|Oneonta woman accused of card thefts (Feb '07)
|Mar 14
|Kate
|55
|Mary Wells
|Feb '17
|wouldbang
|1
|Review: Dragons Garage (Oct '13)
|Feb '17
|Definitely not Ro...
|13
|NYC settles case of off-duty officer's shooting...
|Jan '17
|333stenbrian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oneonta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC