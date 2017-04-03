NY Community Mulls Starting New Vol. ...

NY Community Mulls Starting New Vol. Fire Dept.

April 10--The future of fire protection services in the Town of Oneonta Fire District will be the topic of a public hearing Tuesday night. The district's board of commissioners will have a hearing at Elm Park Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. at 6 p.m.about whether a volunteer fire department should be formed.

