NY Community Mulls Starting New Vol. Fire Dept.
April 10--The future of fire protection services in the Town of Oneonta Fire District will be the topic of a public hearing Tuesday night. The district's board of commissioners will have a hearing at Elm Park Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. at 6 p.m.about whether a volunteer fire department should be formed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
