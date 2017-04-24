Kucel - - SSager

8 hrs ago Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

Stan and Janet Kucel of Mayfield, announce the engagement of their daughter, Kaile Lynn Kucel, to Christopher Steven Sager, the son of Craig and Patricia Sager of Mahopac, Putnam County. Kucel received a bachelor's degree in child and family studies from the State University of New York at Oneonta, Otsego County, and a master's degree in community health education from Sage.

