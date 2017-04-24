Central New York Drive-Ins Opening For 2017
We were excited to hear about El Rancho Drive-In opening again for the 2017 season, so we started looking at what other Drive-In's are still in operation in Upstate New York. Did you ever pile the family in the car and head off for a fun night of entertainment? Bring tons of food from home? Ever hide someone in the trunk until you got through the gate? We used to have several drive-in theaters in Central New York - Marcy Drive-In, New Hartford Drive-In and Rome Drive-In.
