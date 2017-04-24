Warrant Wednesday: Troopers seek Albany man in check case
Travis L. Gaddy Jr., 28, whose last know address is Albany, is wanted on an arrest warrant from the town of Brunswick Court for possession of stolen and forged checks. In December, State Police said, he attempted to cash a stolen and forged check for $5,300 at a local bank.
