NYS Senate adopts 2017-18 budget resolution; Seward responds
The New York State senate adopted its budget resolution for fiscal year 2017-18 on Wednesday, March 15, and State Senator James L. Seward subsequently released a statement weighing-in on its contents. 'At the start of the legislative session, I pointed to the need to make New York more affordable for families and businesses while creating opportunities for future growth,' said Senator Seward, who further stated that the version of the senate budget resolution passed is a sound blueprint to help meet those objectives.
