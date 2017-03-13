More Than 100 Firefighters Battle Fir...

More Than 100 Firefighters Battle Fire That Gutted Milford Church

Monday Mar 13 Read more: Your News Now

It was a massive response to a fire in Otsego County Sunday night after more than 100 firefighters showed up at the scene of a fire that destroyed the Milford United Methodist Church. The first crews were called to North Main Street in Milford around 7 p.m. According to reports, at least 15 fire departments sent volunteers to the scene.

