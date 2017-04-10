Free Cone Day: Dairy Queen celebrates...

Free Cone Day: Dairy Queen celebrates first day of spring with free ice cream

Monday Mar 20

Dairy Queen is celebrating the first day of spring with its annual Free Cone Day. The fast food chain is giving away a free small cone of vanilla ice cream per customer at participating restaurants nationwide on Monday, March 20, 2017.

