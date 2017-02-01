Sprinklers Snuff Fire at NY Mall

Sprinklers Snuff Fire at NY Mall

Feb. 01--A sprinkler system contained a fire in a service room at Southside Mall early this morning, officials said. The flames were extinguished and the mall was open as usual today.

