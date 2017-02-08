Senate passes bill that permits ride-sharing services in upstate NY
On Tuesday, February 8, the New York State Senate passed a comprehensive bill that would bring ride-sharing services - such as Uber and Lyft - to upstate New York, in an effort to improve local economies and institute efficient and convenient transportation. Senate Insurance Committee Chairman James L. Seward sponsored the bill which lays foundation for ride-sharing companies to expand their operations to upstate New York.
