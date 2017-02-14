Other Voices, Other Choices: David Sw...

Other Voices, Other Choices: David Swanson - War is a Lie: What Your Tax Dollars Buy, Segment 1

David Swanson spoke at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, NY on April 24, 2016 as part of a tour for his book War Is a Lie. David Swanson is an author, activist, journalist, and radio host.

