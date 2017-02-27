NY: Oneonta DRI Committee Reveals Project List
Feb. 28--The Oneonta DRI Planning Committee has identified 14 projects carrying a total funding request of almost $14 million to submit for state funding. The city's list of recommendations for Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects includes a development in the Westcott parking lot, renovation of the municipal parking structure with a transit hub, building a food and beverage innovation center, support of Main Street upper-floor projects and more.
