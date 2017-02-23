Governor Cuomo Announces State Invest...

Governor Cuomo Announces State Investigations Secure $5 Million for Victims of Discrimination

Thursday Feb 23

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced today that the State Division of Human Rights last year secured more than $5 million in compensation for victims of discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodation. As the result of DHR investigations, 923 victims were awarded a total of $5.2 million.

