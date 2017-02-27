Deputies: Driver in fatal crash had suspended license

Authorities say a Hudson Valley man was driving with a suspended driver's license when his vehicle collided with another on an upstate New York road, killing a New Jersey man and injuring the victim's wife and 6-year-old son. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office tells The Daily Star of Oneonta that a 41-year-old man from Hopewell Junction in Dutchess County was driving on Route 206 late Saturday afternoon when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with a vehicle in the town of Walton.

