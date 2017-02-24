Arson Arrest: Man set fire to neighbo...

Arson Arrest: Man set fire to neighbor's car,a

Friday Feb 24

ARSON ARREST: Man set fire to neighbor's car, police say The Subaru was totaled, with damage estimated at $14,000, police said. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2mfQcWi Jonathan Delgado, 31, was arrested Wednesday after Oneonta police were dispatched to the vehicle fire on Burnside Avenue.

Oneonta, NY

