The Unearthed Wood Carvings of a Part-Time Gravedigger

Andrew Edlin Gallery is exhibiting the wood carvings of the late John Byam, a self-taught artist who transformed his daydreams into sculpture. Dusted with sawdust, John Byam's sculptures appear as if they've just been carved, the shavings attached with glue binder giving a rawness to the miniature spacecrafts, airplanes, houses, helicopters, cameras, and coffins.

