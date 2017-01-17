Oneonta Man Admits to Killing Friend ...

Oneonta Man Admits to Killing Friend and Charged with Murder

Monday Jan 2 Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

An Oneonta man is facing second-degree murder charges after admitting to police he killed his friend. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of January 1st, 2017 on Main Street in Oneonta.

