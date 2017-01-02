Murder Charge: Man killed his friend, police say
Oneonta police responded to a 911 call about a person who possibly killed his friend early New Year's Day. MURDER CHARGE: Man killed his friend, police say Oneonta police responded to a 911 call about a person who possibly killed his friend early New Year's Day.
