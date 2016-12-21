Oneonta Teen Missing After Running Away from Job Corps
Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl after she ran away from the Job Corp Academy at 21 Homer Folks Ave. in the Town of Oneonta early on the morning of December 6, 2016. The teen is Delany Ramos, and she is described as being Hispanic, about 5 feet tall, medium build and blonde hair.
