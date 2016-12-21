NYC Holiday Tradition: Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting
The holiday season is well underway, and NYC loves to celebrate this amazing time of year with special events, beautiful store decorations, gift fairs, and museum exhibitions. One of the Big Apple's most iconic holiday experiences has been the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony, and last week I was lucky to be invited to stand right under the tree when this took place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Oneonta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oneonta woman accused of card thefts (Feb '07)
|Dec 7
|A victim
|54
|Baby girl born in car amid Thanksgiving traffic...
|Nov '16
|Knock off purse s...
|18
|Yonkers Music Thread (Jan '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|12
|Confession
|Oct '16
|Michael Young
|1
|psychiatrist for adhd
|Oct '16
|chevyman
|1
|Yonkers Auto glass replacement and Windshield r...
|Oct '16
|beny
|2
|steve joseph sanofi sued for sexual harassment ... (Nov '13)
|Sep '16
|Shelby2
|6
Find what you want!
Search Oneonta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC