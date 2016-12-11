Last year's Rockefeller Center tree lives on as upstate home :0
Even as this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree twinkles away for millions of delighted visitors, last year's tree is still bringing joy - as the beams and flooring for two Habitat for Humanity homes in upstate New York. "Knowing that our walls contain the lumber from the Rockefeller tree will make the season even more special," said Keith, a single father of three who will be moving into one of the homes in time to celebrate Christmas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Oneonta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oneonta woman accused of card thefts (Feb '07)
|Dec 7
|A victim
|54
|Baby girl born in car amid Thanksgiving traffic...
|Nov 29
|Knock off purse s...
|18
|Yonkers Music Thread (Jan '13)
|Nov 25
|Musikologist
|12
|Confession
|Oct '16
|Michael Young
|1
|psychiatrist for adhd
|Oct '16
|chevyman
|1
|Yonkers Auto glass replacement and Windshield r...
|Oct '16
|beny
|2
|steve joseph sanofi sued for sexual harassment ... (Nov '13)
|Sep '16
|Shelby2
|6
Find what you want!
Search Oneonta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC