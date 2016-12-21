Highway Dedicated to Fallen Hero from Delaware County
A stretch of State Route 357 through Delaware County was dedicated on Friday in honor of United States Marine Corps Corporal Nicholas Uzenski. For Cassidy Uzenski, any drive down Route 357 in the town of Franklin is now a ride in memory of her brother.
