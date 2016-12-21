Highway Dedicated to Fallen Hero from...

Highway Dedicated to Fallen Hero from Delaware County

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: Your News Now

A stretch of State Route 357 through Delaware County was dedicated on Friday in honor of United States Marine Corps Corporal Nicholas Uzenski. For Cassidy Uzenski, any drive down Route 357 in the town of Franklin is now a ride in memory of her brother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oneonta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oneonta woman accused of card thefts (Feb '07) Dec 7 A victim 54
News Baby girl born in car amid Thanksgiving traffic... Nov '16 Knock off purse s... 18
Yonkers Music Thread (Jan '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 12
Confession Oct '16 Michael Young 1
psychiatrist for adhd Oct '16 chevyman 1
Yonkers Auto glass replacement and Windshield r... Oct '16 beny 2
steve joseph sanofi sued for sexual harassment ... (Nov '13) Sep '16 Shelby2 6
See all Oneonta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oneonta Forum Now

Oneonta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oneonta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Oneonta, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,263 • Total comments across all topics: 277,557,373

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC