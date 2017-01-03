Fire Destroys Oneonta home

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: WKTV

Burnt remains is all that's left on lot 22 after a fire took the home of Holly Wayman and her four sons. A space heater ignited the home and ripped through the house so quickly, the family escaped with just the cloths on their backs.

