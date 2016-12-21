Rockefeller Christmas Tree lights up
The Thanksgiving feasts are over, the seasonal sales have begun, and a 94-foot Norway spruce from upstate New York has arrived in Manhattan to become the 84th annual Rockefeller Christmas Tree. The lighting ceremony will take place on the evening of Wednesday, November 30, at Rockefeller Plaza in midtown Manhattan.
