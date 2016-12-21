Rain to drench 2016 NYC Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting
Umbrellas and rain-jackets will be needed for those attending the 84th Annual Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 30 in New York City. "While the first part of Wednesday looks dry in the Big Apple, that doesn't appear to be the case by the evening for the tree lighting ceremony," AccuWeather Meteorologist Bill Deger said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.
Add your comments below
Oneonta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oneonta woman accused of card thefts (Feb '07)
|Dec 7
|A victim
|54
|Baby girl born in car amid Thanksgiving traffic...
|Nov 29
|Knock off purse s...
|18
|Yonkers Music Thread (Jan '13)
|Nov 25
|Musikologist
|12
|Confession
|Oct '16
|Michael Young
|1
|psychiatrist for adhd
|Oct '16
|chevyman
|1
|Yonkers Auto glass replacement and Windshield r...
|Oct '16
|beny
|2
|steve joseph sanofi sued for sexual harassment ... (Nov '13)
|Sep '16
|Shelby2
|6
Find what you want!
Search Oneonta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC